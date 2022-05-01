Medical Treatment Tops Agenda As Soyinka Meets Igboho, Akintoye In Benin Republic

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has held a meeting with Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Ighoho.

Igboho was recently released from detention in Republic of Benin after being incarcerated for about eight months following his arrest while travelling to Germany from Cotonou on July 19, 2021.

The leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye, who is the arrowhead and leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups and other leaders of the group were also part of the meeting.

It was gathered that the meeting took place on Sunday in neighbouring Benin Republic where Igboho is being restricted to after his bail on medical ground.

Although the details of the Sunday meeting were, however, sketchy as of press time, it was gathered that the meeting bothered on medical treatment for Igboho and other matters.

Akintoye had on March 7, 2022, announced the release of Ighoho in the neighbouring Francophone country.

Igboho had campaigned consistently against ravaging herdsmen who killed, maimed, raped and destroyed farms and other properties of farmers and other residents.

He gave quit notices to rampaging herdsmen in the entire Yorubaland.

But on July 1, 2021, armed officials of the Department of State Services invaded his residence at the Soka area of Ibadan and killed two persons in the process of trying to arresting Igboho.