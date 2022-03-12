Meet Four Investors Competing To Take Over Chelsea From Abramovich

Bidders are already competing to take over Chelsea from embattled owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich’s assets in the UK were frozen by the government over a link with Russian President, Vladimir Putin who is responsible for the invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Chelsea owner had put the club for sale for £3bn, a club he had purchased for £140m in 2003.

The club’s stewardship was handed to a charity foundation before the UK announced the sanction on the club owner and six other Russian Oligarchs.

Abramovich says he intends to sell the club to someone or a group that will continue his policy of investing in the squad and redeveloping Stamford Bridge.

The club are now operating under a special license which is limiting revenue and shirt sponsorship.

Currently, three sponsors have suspended their partnership valued over £40m yearly.

So far, the club has received bids from Saudi Media, consortium led by US businessman Todd Boehly and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss

Saudi Media

Mohamed-Al Khereiji, the head of Saudi Media, has already made his intentions to acquire Chelsea known.

A Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media made their interest known on Friday through Raine Group, a New York merchant bank contracted to find a buyer.

Saudi Media is the biggest media group in the Middle East.

The bid is fueled by Alkhereiji who is a fan of Chelsea. He also obtained an executive master’s degree of business administration from the London-based Business School.

Saudi Media is expected to prioritise securing new contracts for Chelsea’s first-team players, with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both players are due to become free agents in July.

Todd Boehly-Hansjorg Wyss consortium

A consortium led by US businessman Todd Boehly and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss made an offer to buy Chelsea from the Russian owner.

Boehly is a co-owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and had attempted to buy Chelsea for £2.2bn ($2.88bn) two years ago.

According to Daily Telegraph the latest bid had been submitted through Raine.

Vivek Ranadive

Vivek Ranadive, the owner of Sacramento Kings, an NBA side, is preparing a bid for Chelsea, according to Sportico.

In 2013, Ranadive purchased the NBA side for £407m, and they are a little above £2bn.

Muhsin Bayrak

Muhsin Bayrak, a Turkish businessman has also submitted an offer to the West London club.

“We are negotiating the terms of the purchase of Chelsea with Roman Abramovich’s lawyers. We are in the negotiation phase for the signatures. We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon,” he reportedly said.