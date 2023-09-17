Meet Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Newly Appointed NNPCL EVP In Charge of Upstream Operations

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Saturday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced the appointment of three Executive Vice Presidents in line with its commitment and drive for organisational renewal, anchored on business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures.

In the announcement, the NNPCL revealed that Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has been appointment as the Executive Vice President, Upstream; Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy and Adedapo Segun, is now the Executive Vice President, Downstream With over 30 years of work experience, Eyesan has contributed immensely to stakeholder value in both private and public enterprises.

As the Chief Strategist of one of Africa’s biggest companies, she led teams that developed corporate strategy, influenced government policies, regulations, laws, while orchestrating commercial agreements(including infrastructure development for local and multinational projects).

She was also involved in processes that require extensive stakeholder management, had dexterity in communication for impact, and inspired staff towards creating, delivering, and capturing

value for the organization.

Before her new appointment as EVP, she was the Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer from

November 2022 and in that role, she led the commercial negotiation and superintended over the Joint Entitlement Models for managing the renewed PSCs in OMLs 133, 138, 125, 132, 128 & 132.

In her previous role as NNPCL Chief Strategy Officer, Eyesan also facilitated the negotiation of OML 118 Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement which provided clear line of sight on the commercialization of Deepwater PSC gas while recovering stranded funds in favour of NNPC Ltd.

She also unlocked commercial value by midwifing the commercialization of stranded Warri Refinery’s LPG plant through a framework of commercial agreements with KHNL and provided commercial thrust to the actualization of Project Fusion, Project Turn, Project M and others that unlocked over $1 billion value to the NNPC Ltd.

One of the duties that also stood her out was the role she played in leading the development of NNPC Ltd’s ESG framework to promote environmentally sustainable behaviour across the organization

She also ensured process and cost efficiency for the NNPCL while driving organizational change management for maximization of overall benefits and outcome.

As Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, she supervised M&A activities of NNPC Ltd by

providing guidelines in formulation of policies to create long term value. She also steered NNPC Ltd’s financial strategies and strategic plan in making major financial and strategic decisions for new businesses among others.

Just two weeks ago at the 2023 edition of Gastech which was held in Singapore, Eyesan had called for more support from oil and gas stakeholders to take the continent of Africa out of energy poverty.

The event is the the world’s largest meeting place for natural gas, Liquified Natural Gas, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies.

She said the reality of climate issue has become a global challenge that must be addressed to stem the level of energy poverty.

She said, “The reality of the climate issue is that it is a global issue, not a regional one. In Africa, the solutions are different from what we will have elsewhere, stemming from the level of energy poverty that inundates Sub-Saharan Africa. We need to look at how we can bring the entire continent out of energy poverty.”

With her vast experience in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, she would be a great asset to the NNPCL particularly now that implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act has gathered the much-needed momentum.