VIDEO: APC Chieftain Beats Female Ondo Commissioner To Pulp During Palliative Distribution

Commotion erupted in the Arigidi Akoko community of Akoko North-West, Ondo State, on Sunday after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly assaulted the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Adebunmi Osadahun.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over the distribution of palliatives in Ward 1 of Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

A viral video, widely circulated on social media, shows an aggrieved APC chieftain, dressed in traditional red attire, repeatedly striking the commissioner with a blue chair during the palliative distribution.

Bystanders at the scene eventually intervened, struggling to wrestle the chair away from the APC chieftain.

The commissioner sustained injuries during the assault, with visible blood on her face and a noticeable swelling on her head, caused by blows from the APC chieftain.