MEMO: Oyedepo Reshuffles Living Faith Pastors For Fresh Impact

The presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has assured his congregation nationwide of a significant impact within the church following a major restructuring that saw the transfer of a substantial number of LFC resident pastors to new stations.

The message was conveyed via a memo read during Sunday Services across several affected branches.

At the Living Faith Church Jahi, Abuja, the memo from the office of the Mandate Secretary of Living Faith Church was read to the congregation by a church worker introducing a new pastor to the congregation.

The church’s leadership also encouraged members to embrace this change with optimism and anticipate positive transformations.

The memo excerpt:

“Covenant Highway greetings,

“In line with the pastoral transfer policy of this commission, we have the practice over the years; and upon the approval of the Apostle over this Commission, Bishop David Oyedepo, I am pleased to introduce to you Pastor Alabi Adeniyi as your new resident pastor.

“Pastor Adeniyi was enlisted as a full-time pastor in this Commission, in 1999 and has since served in the various capacities both in the home and the foreign mission.

“We should all look forward to having an empowering and impactful time with him here at Living Faith Church Jahi.

“May everyone’s covenant Highway package ordained for everyone this year, be fully delivered,” the memo stated as read out by the church official from the podium.

THE WHISTLER reports that the memo was similarly disseminated in other LFC churches where pastoral transfers occurred.

The exceptions in the memo were tailored to introduce the incoming resident pastors at each branch and highlight their profiles.

Some of these pastors, who have now been transferred by the presiding bishop, have dedicated more than two decades of service to the ministry.

Living Faith Church maintains a policy of a two-year tenure for resident pastors at each of its branches, with the possibility of renewal subject to the final decision and approval of Bishop Oyedepo.

Established in 1983 in Kaduna state with only a handful of members, the church has now burgeoned to include over 15,000 branches in Nigeria alone, with a global presence across all continents.