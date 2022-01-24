Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband Suggests Actress Was Engaged In Infidelity

Celebrities
By Justina Simon

Lanre Gentry who is the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has suggested in a recent post that his ex-wife was engaged in infidelity while they were married.

Aigbe had on Sunday shared a photo of Adeoti Kazim on her Instagram page, celebrating him on his birthday.

She wrote, “It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing.”

Adeoti Kazim is a partner and investor with IbakaTV. ibakatv is a Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.

Gentry while reacting to her new relationship with Kazim via his Instagram page on Sunday, shared a throwback photo of Aigbe, Kazim and himself at an event.

He wrote, “At last I thank God the truth is out this is just one out of many to God be the glory. I don’t need anyone’s comment please.”

Gentry and Aigbe have been at loggerheads since their separation in 2017.

Gentry who is a car dealer tied the knot with his second wife, Oluwabusola in September 2021.

Prior to the wedding, Aigbe had appealed to the father of her son to sign their divorce papers.

It is not clear if Aigbe and Gentry are officially divorced.

