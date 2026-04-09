DHQ Verifies Casualties In Fierce Borno Military Encounter

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The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that terrorists and military personnel were killed when insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

The military, however, did not confirm or debunk reports that the Commander of the 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, was among those killed in the incident.

In a statement on Thursday by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the attack occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on April 9, 2026, when insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the military installation.

He said troops of Operation HADIN KAI, led by the brigade commander, responded with “exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower,” forcing the attackers to retreat

“In continuation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI came under a coordinated terrorist attack on their location at the Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

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“However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower. In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission, ” the statement partly read.

The Defence Headquarters described the attack as a sign of desperation by insurgents who had suffered significant losses in recent military operations.

“This attack is a clear indication of the desperation of terrorist elements who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to resort to futile and ill fated offensives against well defended military positions,” the statement added.

The military acknowledged that the encounter resulted in casualties among troops.

“Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. The Chief of Defence Staff honours their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation,” the statement noted.

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It added that the High Command had extended condolences to the families of the fallen personnel and urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information, especially on social media.

The Defence Headquarters also disclosed that clearance operations were ongoing to track fleeing insurgents and prevent them from regrouping.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders, remain resolute and undeterred in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency. Additional clearance and exploitation operations are ongoing in the general area to track and neutralise fleeing insurgents,” the statement said.

The incident follows a pattern of rising attacks in the region in which residents and security personnel have lost their lives.