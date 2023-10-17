Minister Charges States To Emulate Anambra Education Model

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mammam, has urged states in the country to emulate the Anambra education model, especially in the area of basic education.

Mammam stated this when he received the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in his office on Tuesday.

He commended the governor for turning the tide of education in the state, saying that the government will continue to provide policies to ensure no state and child are left behind.

“We will be leaning on you to serve as a model of what we want states to be in terms of meeting their obligation. If other states are doing what you are doing, we wouldn’t be at this level,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu called for massive and effective collaboration to help reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He noted that a roadmap to actualise set objectives in the education sector will be launched soon and expressed hope that the governor will be there to contribute his expertise in taking the sector forward.

Earlier, Soludo said if Nigeria get education right, every other thing will work right in the country.

He said Anambra is revolutionising the public school system to make them smart so that children of the poor can have access to quality education and break the dynasty of poverty.

The governor also said the state has cleared its counterpart funding for the past three years to boost education in the state and ensure that every child in the state is educated.