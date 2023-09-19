Mohbad: Protests Begin In Ogun, Delta, Lagos

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have taken to the streets to demand justice for deceased Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad).

Advertisement

The peaceful protests took place in Ikorodu, Lagos State; Abeokuta, Ogun State and Warri, Delta State.

In Abeokuta, the protesters wore black and carried placards with inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad and #WhoOffLight, among others.

In Ikorodu, the protesters marched in their numbers, chanting ‘We no go gree’

Similarly, Delta youths converged at Effurun Road, carrying placards as they demanded justice for the late singer.

Earlier, the singer’s management announced plans to hold a candlelight procession and tribute concert.

Advertisement

A post on the singer’s official Instagram page said the candlelight procession and tribute concert will take place in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

The post read, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honor and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert.”

27-year-old Mohbad died under mysterious circustances on Tuesday. His death sparked outrage after several videos of him being harassed by his former record label, Marlian Music, resurfaced online.