More Troubles For Ganduje As Kano Court Affirms Suspension As APC National Chairman

…I’m Unshakable – Ganduje Tells Kano State Govt

The woes of former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, worsened on Wednesday as a Kano State High Court affirmed his suspension as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Two APC members – Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani – had approached the court through their counsel Ibrahim Sa’ad seeking an ex parte order to enforce the decision of the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee of the party which announced the suspension on Monday.

Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, who granted the ex parte order, restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the party.

The plaintiffs, having identified themselves as executive members of the APC Ganduje ward, said their motion was filed on behalf of the executive members of the ward.

Gwanjo identified himself as the party’s ward Legal Adviser and announced Ganduje’s suspension two days ago.

Both the local government and state executive committees of the state distanced themselves from the suspension and described the ward executive committee’s action as illegal as they were not members of the party.

The National Working Committee of the party also on Tuesday described the Ward Executive Committee as interlopers and the suspension as fake.

Felix Morka, the spokesman for the APC who issued the statement said, “The purported suspension was the devious act of a group of impersonators of ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our party.

“The perpetrators of this criminal act are not card-carrying members of APC in the ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

“This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable programme of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State.

“The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever. The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr Ganduje as a bona fide member of the party in the ward, and in good standing.”

But the court held on Wednesday that pursuant to the application, Ganduje should henceforth desist from parading himself as a member of the APC and should stop presiding over the party’s affairs.

Ganduje ward in Dawkin Tofa Local Government area had said the suspension was to enable Ganduje to clear his name over a bribery allegation levelled against him by the Kano State Government.

The state government followed the suspension on Tuesday with a formal suit it instituted against the immediate past governor of the state at the State High Court.

Meanwhile, Ganduje has responded to the flurry of what he described as attacks on him on Wednesday saying he’s “unshakeable.”

Speaking in a viral video amidst a host of party supporters, he said, “Yesterday (Tuesday), I met with the president and I explained to him and he said he is also thankful for what you did. What was done is shambolic. He said you should be patient enough.

“This seat they are looking up to still stands unshakeable.

“Tell Kano State Government that the seat of National Chairman of APC in Nigeria is on Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. We are here unshakable.”