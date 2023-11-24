More Woes For PDP As Rivers Chairman Resigns To Accept Tinubu’s Appointment

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Amid a flurry of defection and election petition defeats which have caused confusion in the party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suffered more woes on Friday as its leading member, Desmond Akawor, who’s the chairman of the party in Rivers State has resigned.

He left the party according to the official letter he sent to the PDP to enable him to pick up an appointment in the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, following his nomination as Federal Commissioner – representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission.

Akawor is a close political associate of former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who’s serving as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, even though still retaining his membership of the PDP.

He was nominated on Thursday by the Tinubu administration for the role.

In a letter dated November 22, 2023, and addressed to the PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umaru Damagun, Akawor said his resignation was to enable him pick up his new role in the Tinubu administration.

“I have recently been nominated for a Federal appointment to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission as the Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State,” he informed the PDP in the letter.

He noted that, “After consultation with my leaders and family, I have accepted this opportunity to serve our country, which I consider a national service.

“Consequently, I have resigned my position as the Rivers State party chairman of our great party- the PDP, and immediately handed over all duties to the Deputy Party Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, who has commenced action in this stead.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have steered the ship of our great party, the PDP at the state level from 2020 to 2023, and especially grateful for your support and the support of the national body during my

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his consideration and for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity.

“I remain committed to the ideals of our party always and will continue to be available to provide, steer, and support for all party affairs whenever I am called upon.”

Until his appointment, Akawor served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory; Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority and CEO, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority.

He also served as the Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).

The PDP has been unsuccessful so far in its quest to secure electoral victories arising from the conduct of the 2023 elections.

It has suffered defeats in governorship election petitions in Ogun, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara as well as unsuccessful conduct of petitions in elections into the national and state assemblies.

It lost out few weeks ago in the quest to secure court victory regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential election when the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Tinubu.

Since the apex court decision and the sacking of the party’s key national assembly members from Plateau State, the party has been thrown into confusion.

It also lost out in the governorship elections in Imo and Kogi states during the off-season elections.