Morocco Bow Out As France Reach Second Consecutive World Cup Finals

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

France have qualified for their second consecutive finals after a narrow escape from a furious Moroccan team in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Morocco lost 2-0 to the 2018 champions dashing the hopes of setting another African record as the first nation to reach the finals.

They are already record holders as the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup when they beat Portugal on penalties.

France are two-time winner and the defending champions of the 2018 edition defeating Croatia in the finals.

Didier Deschamps’ men scored an early opening in the 5th minute courtesy of a strike by Theo Hernandez.

Advertisement

France doubled the lead in the 79th minute through another strike by Kolo Muani.

Argentina booked the finals ticket on Tuesday after defeating 2018 finalist, Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

France are hoping to win the competition back-to-back, while Argentina are eyeing their third World Cup trophy since their second in 1986.

They have been runners up three times in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

Both countries will clash on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.