We’ve Recovered N120m From Corrupt Nigerians, ‘Dismantled Favouritism’ In NSCDC – CG

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, on Wednesday said the anti-corruption and transparency unit (ACTU) of the Corps recovered over N120 million from corrupt persons between 2018 and 2022.

Audi stated this at the NSCDC’s headquarter in Abuja during the inauguration and induction of the ACTU heads in all formations of the Corps by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

According to the agency, this is the first time ACTU members are being inducted across all NSCDC formations.

Current ACTU members at the national headquarters were inaugurated on October 28, 2020, and have carried out advocacies and sensitization against acts of corruption.

Speaking during the induction of the new members, the NSCDC boss said, “We are interested in promoting ethics, integrity, and accountability in our system and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Our support of ACTUs initiatives and commitment to upholding statutory ethics and integrity standards stem from my personal conviction that corruption and violation of ethics and integrity cripple institutions, consume communities and distort governance.

“No meaningful reform for growth and sustainability is possible where corruption reigns. For this reason, we have worked hard to maintain the culture of probity, accountability, and transparency in the corps.

“This ceremony could not have been fixed at a better time than this. The country is preparing for elections and this ACTU personnel after induction would help us enshrine integrity in the conduct of personnel in the election period. They would enlighten both NSCDC personnel and civilians about the need for integrity, as well as the Anti-Corruption stance of the Corps for the elections.

Newly inducted ACTU heads

“From the inception of this administration, we made it clear that we will do things as transparently as statutorily required. For instance, it is no longer a routine to distribute corps’ goods, promotions, and positions based on favouritism.

“We have dismantled favouritism and other crass sentiments in the corps, while we promote competence and professionalism.

“In my capacity, I have always encouraged our Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in its effort in strengthening our internal accountability and integrity system and promoting ethical behaviour in all our processes and procedure, and among the rank and file of our personnel.

“I have whole-heartedly endorsed ACTUs resolute commitment to promoting and enforcing our code of ethics based on extant statutory Anti-corruption guidelines.”

Audi added, “ACTU has made some remarkable impact in its fight against corruption. Between 2018 and now, ACTU has recovered over one hundred and twenty million naira from various corruption-related cases. There has also been an appreciable reduction in cases of job racketeering owing to ACTUs mounted enlightenment campaigns.

“I am certain that these inaugurated ACTU heads, led by Commandant Remi Ekundayo, will justify the confidence the corps has invested in them through hard work and humility in carrying out their duties and functions as required by ACTU Standing Order.

“I am committed, as always, to supporting ACTU in every possible way in its task of strengthening our internal system, encouraging ethical behaviour in our service delivery, and ensuring that our system conforms to a high standard of ethics and transparency.”

The NSCDC CG further urged the new ACTU heads across the agency’s formation to be anti-corruption ambassadors.

He said, “I would like to see new vigor and greater commitment in the discharge of your responsibilities. You must not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that NSCDC at your various commands is one hundred percent ethics and transparency compliant.

“I thank ICPC for making out time to be with us today. I understand that entrenching the culture of integrity and transparency in public service requires collaborative efforts. I appreciate the synergy and healthy collaboration between the NSCDC and ICPC against corruption and its consequences.

“I am confident that we will always score high in your ethics and integrity assessments. Finally, I wish to extend my warmest gratitude to all invitees and other sister agencies here present.”