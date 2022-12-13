JUST IN: Jubilation As Messi Leads Argentina To World Cup Finals In Qatar

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Argentina are through to the finals of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement

This is the second finals appearance Lionel Messi has led them since 2014 when they lost to Germany.

Messi’s lifetime ambition to win the World has received a boost.

But for Luka Modric, 37, his dreams to lift the World Cup has crashed.

Argentina holds a record of never having lost a semi-final game in the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina and Croatia have a head-to-head record of five meetings with Argentina winning two while Croatia also won two. Their first meeting ended in a draw.

La Albiceleste now have the head-to-head advantage after defeating their semi-final rivals 3-0.

The two-time champions, Argentina and Luka Modric-led Croatia began the evening cautiously with both teams pressing at an equal pace.

Advertisement

Croatia were better in the midfield where they dominated 62 percent against Argentina’s 32 percent in the first half.

Messi Takes Penalty Against Croatia

Argentina who were more concentrated on a counterattack got their opening when Messi fired from the spot kick to score his fifth in the competition.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now the leading all-time scorer of Argentina with 11 goals.

Julián Álvarez chipped the ball past Croatia’s goalkeeper Livakovic and attempted to round him, but he was rudely bodychecked. The referee awarded a penalty to Argentina.

The match became a walk-over for Argentina when Argentina took a counter, and double their lead with a brilliant goal from Alvarez in the 39th minute.

Julián Álvarez Celebrates His Goal Against Croatia In Qatar

Argentina will face either France or Morocco in the finals on December 18, 2022.

Messi dribbled his way into Croatia’s 18-yard box and delivered a pass to Alvarez who placed the ball into Livakovic’s net to seal it 3-0.