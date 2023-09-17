Motor Accident Claims Police Officer In Anambra

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An assistant superintendent of police attached to the Anambra State Police Command, Mr Anthony Ogbodo, has been killed in an auto crash.

Advertisement

The late officer died when his motorcycle and a shuttle bus collided on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement.

Ikenga said, “The driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had conveyed him to the hospital at Enugwu Ukwu before he gave up.

“The driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.”

The command however debunked earlier reports attributing the cause of the death ‘to different causes’.

Advertisement

The state police commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has sent his sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased officer. He also assured that ‘justice will be speedily dispensed in the case’.