How To Vote Your Favourite Football Star For 2023 FIFA Best Player Award

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The world football governing body FIFA has released nominees for both men’s and women’s categories of the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023. Unlike the old method, fans can now vote for their favourite stars for the award.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the men’s category has new entrants like Nigeria’s striker, Victor Osimhen among other debutants in the top 12.

Also, the 2022 winner Lionel Messi was nominated while his archrival, Cristiano Ronaldo was snubbed from the 12-man list.

The women’s category also witnessed the nomination of Aitana Bonmati (ESP), Linda Caicedo (COL), Rachel Daly (ENG), Kadidiatou Diani (FRA), Caitlin Foord (AUS) and Jenni Hermoso (ESP).

The voting period for the Awards commenced on 14 September 2023 and end on 6 October 2023.

Advertisement

FIFA said, “The Awards reward the best in each category, regardless of championship or nationality, for their respective achievements during the period from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023 inclusive for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and from 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023 inclusive for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

“The Awards are bestowed on the basis of on-pitch performance and general conduct on and off the pitch for players, and on the basis of the on-pitch performance and general behaviour of their teams on and off the pitch for coaches.

Men’s Player Nominees

Julian Alvarez (ARG) Marcelo Brozovic (CRO) Kevin De Bruyne (BEL) İlkay Gundogan (GER) Erling Haaland (NOR) Rodri (ESP) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (GEO) Kylian Mbappe (FRA) Lionel Messi (ARG) Victor Osimhen (NGR) Declan Rice (ENG) Bernardo Silva (POR)

Women’s Player Nominees

Advertisement

Aitana Bonmati (ESP) Linda Caicedo (COL) Rachel Daly (ENG) Kadidiatou Diani (FRA) Caitlin Foord (AUS) Mary Fowler (AUS) Alex Greenwood (ENG) Jenni Hermoso (ESP) Lindsey Horan (USA) Amanda Ilestedt (SWE) Lauren James (ENG) Sam Kerr (AUS) Mapi Leon (ESP) Hinata Miyazawa (JPN) Salma Paralluelo (ESP) Keira Walsh (ENG)

How To Vote

Those eligible for the public votes are fans registered on FIFA.com.

First, the voter has to sign in or open an account on Fifa.com using details like: Email, password, name, location, proffered language and date of birth. After signing in, the voter is expected to select the top three in each category as “No. 1 is your top choice”. After the selection has been completed, the voter will click on the submit button.