MRA Sues NITDA Over Failure To Provide Details Of Proposed Regulation Of Online Platforms

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Media Rights Agenda has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja against the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) over its failure to provide details requested by the organization on its proposed regulatory framework for social media and other online platforms through a “Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.”

The suit was filed by Abuja-based lawyer, Ms. Rosemary Onu, leading Ms. Obioma Okonkwo and Mr. Monday Arunsi, and is also seeking an order directing the Attorney-General of the Federation to initiate criminal proceedings against NITDA for the offense of wrongful denial of access to information.

The organization in a statement on Tuesday also wants the court’s permission for it to seek an order directing NITDA to disclose or make available to it the following

In its suit, MRA is demanding “A copy of the letter or other document containing the directive given by President Buhari to NITDA to develop a code of practice for interactive computer service platforms and Internet intermediaries

“A list of all the interactive computer service platforms, civil society organizations, and expert groups that collaborated with NITDA in the development of the code of practice issued and presented for public input on June 13, 2022, or thereabout”.

“The dates and venues of the meetings held by NITDA with interactive computer service platforms, civil society organizations, expert groups, and other stakeholders to discuss the development of the code of practice as well as a list of participants at each of the meetings”

“Copies of the minutes of each meeting held with interactive computer service platforms, civil society organizations, expert groups, and other stakeholders to discuss the development of the code of practice”

“Copies of all documents including letters, memoranda, or other submissions containing inputs made by stakeholders such as the NCC, the NBC, Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Tik Tok, Instagram, Google, and other interactive computer service platforms, civil society organizations, and expert groups in the development of the draft code of practice”

MRA is also seeking an order directing NITDA to pay to the organization the sum of N1m only as exemplary and aggravated damages “for the flagrant and unlawful violation” of the organization’s right of access to information.