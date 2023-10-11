JUST IN: Tinubu Appoints 5 CEOs To Drive Digital Transformation In NCC, NITDA, NIPOST, Others

In pursuit of his administration’s digital transformation agenda, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday appointed new and returning chief executive officers to lead key agencies within the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

According to the presidency, the appointments are part of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to harness the country’s technological and digital economic potential, foster financial inclusion and propel the nation’s economic growth.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s media adviser, disclosed this in a press statement.

Aminu Maida has been appointed as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), replacing Umar Garba Danbatta who held the office since 2014.

Nkechi Egerton-Idehen was appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), while Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), was reappointed for another term.

Also reappointed was Vincent Olatunji as the National Commissioner and CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) while Tola Odeyemi will serve as the new Postmaster General and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

In addition to the appointments, President Tinubu has named Idris Alubankudi as his Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy, to collaborate closely with the leadership of the appointed agencies to ensure a seamless approach to realizing the nation’s digital transformation goals.

“By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect,” said Ngelale.