MTN Offers Free Calls, SMS For Nigerians To Contact Friends, Families In War-Torn Ukraine

The Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) is offering its customers free calls and SMS to contact their loved ones living in Ukraine.

The gesture by the telecom company is coming in the wake of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 destroying key national assets, leaving thousands of casualties.

Ukrainians and foreigners including Nigerians are currently stranded in the embattled country.

The likes of AirPeace, Max Air have partnered with the Federal Government to evacuate Nigerians who escaped to the border country, Poland.

MTN said in view of the hardship and frustration faced by people in Ukraine, their loved ones have 30 minutes to contact them daily.

They also have 50 free text messages to Ukraine, valid till March 31, 2022, according to MTN.

MTN said, “We understand that some of our customers in Ukraine have experienced challenges to contact their loved ones. As a result, we have stepped in with support to ensure that our customers, both at home and in Ukraine, are still able to connect with family and friends, All of our customers will benefit from the waived SMS and voice call fees to and from Ukraine.

“This blanket waiver has been put in place as an immediate response to the need.

“We’ve worked closely with our industry body GSMA to make the connection easier. Whilst MTN does not have operations in Ukraine, we have heeded the call to remain responsive to our customers in their time of need.”