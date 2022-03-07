MTN To Investigate Cases Of Sexual Harassments On Female Employees

MTN Nigeria is facing multiple cases of sexual harassments perpetrated by high profile officers, the company admitted on Monday.

But MTN Nigeria said it has commenced investigations into the cases. The first case was reported last year which linked the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr Adekunle Adebiyi, of sexually harassing female employees.

Adebiyi was accused by anonymous whistle blowers of using his position in the company to sexually assault young female employees.

Some other senior staff including General Manager, Northern Regional Operations, Amina Dambatta, has been named in several unethical practices.

The whistle blowers had first petitioned Adebiyi in May 2021, according to a statement posted by MTN on Monday and seen by THE WHISTLER.

But MTN said Adebiyi has been disengaged.

MTN said another petition was received on March 3, sent by ‘ Anonymous WhistleBlowers’ against other senior officials.

But the company did not reveal the identities of the employee accused of using their position to perpetrate unethical practices.

MTN said, “An extensive forensic investigation was conducted by an independent forensic team examining issues included in the whistleblower’s submission.

“Specific details and substantiating evidence were not provided to support some of the allegations.

“MTN Nigeria Board had taken a decision on the separation of the concerned individual and he has disengaged from the employ of the company.

“Publicised allegations made against other employees were received through the whistleblower process on 3 March 2022.

“Per Company policy, these allegations will also be treated with the same level of fairness and objectivity.

“Parties will be given the opportunity for their version to be heard and considered along with supporting evidence to ensure all associated issues are adequately addressed.”

The company said it has no tolerance for discrimination and sexual harassments at work.

MTN said it is “committed to providing a safe environment for all its employees free from discrimination on any grounds and harassments at work, including sexual harassment.

“The Company operates a zero-tolerance policy for any form of unethical practice in the workplace. All complaints of sexual harassment and other violence are taken seriously and treated with respect, sensitivity and in confidence.”