Group Tasks Enugu Council Chairmen On Security, Peace

A group, Waawa Youth Frontier, Monday, tasked the newly inaugurated 17 council chairmen of Enugu State to be proactive in ensuring security of lives and property in the state.

Ikenna Odoh, national president of the group, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

Odoh said, “The council chairmen, as chief security officers of their respective areas, must be proactive by sharing security intelligence with security agencies, as well as with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in their areas for an effective combat of insecurity.

“As a social-cultural group, we urge the newly elected council chairmen to always ensure that in the discharge of their duties, that the cultural heritage and identity of Waawa people are protected, promoted and projected.”

The group commended Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his consistency in conducting local government elections in the state.

It said, “By the consistent conduct of council polls in Enugu State, Governor Ugwuanyi has shown that he is indeed a true democrat.

“Such a commendable stride has undoubtedly put an end to the era of using caretaker chairmen in running the affairs of the local government areas in the state.”

The group commended the governor for providing necessary logistics to the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission for the conduct of the recently held council polls.

Odoh stated that, “Irrespective of the attempt made by some enemies of good governance to breach security protocols in two local government areas, the elections were held peacefully and transparently.”

Our correspondent reported that about five persons were killed during the council polls held two weeks ago. Some journalists were also wounded by hoodlums during the exercise.

Waawa is an umbrella name for all communities in Enugu and Ebonyi states.