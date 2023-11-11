‘You Are Still Owing Us’ — MTN Tells Subscribers After Claims Of Debt Cancellation

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

MTN Nigeria has reacted to the disappearance of debt on the accounts of subscribers in the early hours of Saturday, November 11.

This clarification is coming amidst jubilations by its subscribers, who believed their debts were deliberately cleared.

Advertisement

A social media user @iam_mikewellam said on X, “Mtn just cleared my 6.5k debt omo check your mtn account if you were owing, @MTNNG Weldon O.

Also, @convenant-film wrote, “Though I owe MTN Nigeria some debt, I want to thank MTN Nigeria for paying off all their customer’s debt because of the hardships in this country. Thank you MTN Group for paying back to society… We love you.”

But, @NMnasan demanded that the network provider clarify the issue. He wrote, “Dear @MTNNG, Please kindly make clarification on the issue circulating on social media that you cleared all your customers airtime/data debt?”

Reacting to the development, MTN said on its official X handle that subscribers’ debts were still intact while attributing it to a network glitch.

Advertisement

MTN said, “Y’ello, Apologies for the delayed responses. Please be aware that we are having challenges with the Xtratime balance enquiry, leading subscribers to assume the balance was cleared.

“We are aware that some of our customer’s Xtratime debt was cleared. It was a system glitch, the airtime was not cleared.

“The support team is currently investigating, Service operation team is following up, Warm regards.”