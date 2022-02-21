My Family Asked Me To Reject A Range Rover Gift From A Stranger – Aisien

Nigerian model and actress, Idia Aisien, has explained how her family asked her not to keep a Range Rover gifted to her by a stranger.

Aisien said the development forced her to sell off the vehicle after the option to return it to the owner failed.

The actress revealed that the Range Rover came from a total stranger who chatted with her on Instagram, two years ago.

She made this known when she appeared on the ‘Me, Her and Everything Else’ podcast, hosted by actress Stephanie Coker.

Aisien said, “I got a Range Rover, not the one I currently have, and it was not from someone I knew.

“I swear with everything that I have that it was someone that had chatted with me on Instagram. He had planned with my followers, people I knew and my friends.

“Inside the Range Rover, there was champaign, teddy bear, cake and flowers. I thought it was very thoughtful.

“Sadly, my family didn’t allow me to keep the Range Rover. So, I asked him(Giver) if he wanted it back. He didn’t want it back, so I ended up selling it, I never kept it.”

When asked if she kept the money she made from the sale of the vehicle, she said, “Yes. He didn’t want it back. What was I supposed to do?

“The point is not that it was a car but that I had never gotten anything before even when I had a boyfriend,” she added.