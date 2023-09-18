My Husband Denied Me Sex Since 2014 — Abuja Public Servant Asks Court To Dissolve Marriage Of 25 Years

Mrs Augusta N.N, a petitioner, has approached the Dutse Division of the Customary Court in Abuja, located in Ushafa, to request the dissolution of her 25-year marriage to Mr Augustine U.N.

She accused her husband of refusing to have sexual relations with her since 2014, prompting her to move out of his house in 2019.

In her lawsuit, marked FCT/CC/CV/071/2023, the claimant, a public servant, asserted that there is no longer love between them, and they had been living like enemies under the same roof.

The petitioner further accused her husband of physically assaulting her while continuously denying her sexual intimacy since 2014. Augusta also claimed that there has been minimal to no communication between them since 2019.

“The Respondent no longer cares for the Petitioner, at least for the past ten years.

“The Petitioner left the matrimonial home in 2019, and for about five years before 2019, the petitioner and the respondent did not engage in any sexual activity.

“The Respondent is aggressive and frequently resorts to physical violence against the Petitioner, even when there is no apparent reason.

“The Respondent frequently engages in arguments about almost everything.

“The children have all been living with the Petitioner, and she solely takes care of their needs and welfare.

“The Petitioner is willing and ready to repay the bride price paid by the Respondent,” stated the petitioner’s lawyer, Bright Uzoukwu, as seen in the particulars of the claim.

Her lawyer described the husband as a businessman based in Abuja with the means to support his client.

Uzoukwu argued that the marriage has irretrievably broken down, and the petitioner should not be expected to continue living with or marrying the respondent.

“The Petitioner hails from Umuduru, Owerri-Ebeiri, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The Petitioner entered into a customary marriage with the respondent in 1998,” the petitioner’s lawyer stated, urging the court to dissolve the customary marriage and decide on the living arrangements for their two children.

Counsel for the respondent denied the petitioner’s allegations.

However, the court decided to dissolve the union following the petitioner’s insistence.