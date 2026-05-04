My Mother Took In Over 10 Children, Breastfed Cousin — Priscilla Ojo

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Influencer Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has spoken about her mother’s generosity and compassion, recounting how the actress opened her home to numerous children and even breastfed one of her relatives.

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Priscilla described her mother as deeply selfless, revealing that their home frequently served as a refuge for extended family members and others in need.

“Even more than 10, they were not just living with us. Sometimes I would wake up and see another child and I would ask, ‘Mummy, who is this? Why is she sharing my room?’” She said.

She recalled how, as a child, she often found it difficult to understand why her personal space was regularly shared with unfamiliar children.

“You know how kids like to rule their own space. I would ask, ‘Why is she on my bed?’ And my mum would say she is somebody’s auntie’s daughter,” she said.

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Priscilla further highlighted the extent of her mother’s kindness, revealing that Iyabo once breastfed one of her cousins.

“She has a lot of children. She even breastfed one of my cousins. That is how golden her heart is,” she said.

According to Priscilla, her public remarks were also motivated by a desire to defend her mother during controversies surrounding her latest movie project.

“I wanted to be the one to speak up for my mum when there was backlash for her new movie. She’s always standing up for people, but when it was her turn, everyone was silent. I didn’t care if people would drag me. I just didn’t want her to feel empty,” she said.

She also reflected on her upbringing, praising Iyabo for successfully raising her and her brother as a single mother after her parents’ separation.

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“My parents fell out of love, and my mum played the role of both parents very well. I didn’t feel like a father figure was missing,” she added.