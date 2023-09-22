My Wife Injected Herself To Stop Giving Birth Without My Consent — Father Of Four Asks Abuja Court For Divorce

…My Husband Was Having Affair With Neighbour, Wife Replies

Mr. Joshua A. Y. has filed for the dissolution of his 13-year marriage to Juliana Y., citing serious allegations, including his wife’s decision to secretly use contraception without his consent.

Joshua, who shares children with his wife, filed the case before the Customary Court in Ushafa, Abuja.

He accused Juliana of injecting herself to stop childbirth without his consent, among other allegations including an alleged affair with Mr B. John whom he described as a laboratory scientist.

The petitioner sued his wife and John in suit no: FCT/CC/CV/USH/15/2022, alleging that the former was not just quarrelsome and disrespectful but maintained a relationship.

This alleged affair, he contends, not only caused emotional turmoil but also disrupted their primary purpose of marriage – raising a family.

Joshua said these happened despite that he has been diligently providing financial support to his wife, contributing N150,000 monthly for the upkeep of the family.

“They (his wife and John) continued their relationship without any regard to me, the law of the realm and the penalty by the law of the realm.

“That unknown to me, my wife went to inject herself to stop giving birth without my consent and this is my primary purpose of marrying her and this act of my wife has defeated my purpose of marrying her from the beginning and this is a fundamental set back in my life transactions,” Joshua stated while seeking the dissolution of the marriage and also sought N 2,750,000 as damages against John for alleged intrusion.

But in his wife’s reply as seen in her court processes, she denied her husband’s allegation of extramarital affairs

She also stated that the petitioner keeps amorous affairs with strange women and even rents houses for them.

The wife added that one of the reasons she distanced herself from her husband was because he has an infection.

“Petitioner disrespects the respondent to the point he was having an affair with their next door neighbor and even paid her house rent, leaving the receipt for the payment in a place where respondent could easily see.

“When confronted, he made flimsy excuses.

“One of the ladies he sponsored left him after realizing he was married with children and had all along been lying to her.

“The Respondent admits to Paragraph 13 of the Petition only to the extent that Petitioner infected her with a sexually transmitted venereal disease,” she posited.

Juliana told a three-man panel of the court led by Honorable Uloma Priscilla Jibuaku that her relationship with John was purely business-related, as John’s wife is a close friend of hers and she supplies her with clothing.

The matter was adjourned for hearing/report of settlement.