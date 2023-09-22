Gunmen Invade Zamfara University, Kidnap Female Students

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An unspecified number of students have been abducted following an invasion of armed men into the Zamfara Federal University of Gusau.

The armed men reportedly stormed the school, located in the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitness accounts said the assailants invaded the precinct in the early hours of Friday and forced their way into three hostels.

The armed men successfully whisked away the students, mostly females, to a yet-to-be-identified location despite the intervention of security operatives who engaged the assailants in a gun duel.

The state’s police spokesperson, Yaziz Abubakar could not be reached as of press time as details of the incident remain sketchy.