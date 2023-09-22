Arsenal Captain Martin Odegaard Extends £200,000 Per Week Contract By Five Years

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard, has extended his contract with the the club.

The Norwegian is now in his fourth season having joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021.

Martin is paid more than £200,000 a week at Arsenal.

“To agree and complete a new contract with Martin is such great news for us all. He is our captain, an experienced international and a player who gives us so much quality and joy every time he plays for us,” Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu said on the contract.

Martin said renewing his contract with the English team was a “really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

“My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

The 24-year-old has scored three goals from seven games in all competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

He registered a goal in Arsenal’s 4-0 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

