N100m Marriage Crash: Lagos Socialite Farida Speaks After Attempting To Jump Into Lagoon

A popular Lagos socialite and skincare entrepreneur, Farida Abdulkabir, has given reasons she attempted to commit suicide.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, Abdulkabir is seen being persuaded by some men not to jump into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

She was later put into a black vehicle, which according to reports, belongs to her, and taken to an undisclosed location.

Abdulkabir attributed her action to end her life to frustrations as a result of repeated failed marriages.

She got married to a Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, about two months ago in a lavish wedding that is said to have cost N100 million.

In a viral voice note circulating on social media, Abdulkabir said: “Friends and families warned me not to go into the marriage. They told me that the man only wanted my money but I was recalcitrant.

“I am so sorry for putting my children in such a position. I would not have forgiven myself if I had abandoned them after committing suicide.”

EDITOR’s NOTE: If you are in Nigeria and you or a loved one have contemplated suicide, call National Emergency Hotlines at 112 or the Nigerian Suicide Prevention Initiative Counselling Centre at 0806 210 6493 to connect with a trained counselor.

For support outside of Nigeria, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.