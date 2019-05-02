‘N2.5billion Fraud’: Court Grants NBC DG, Kawu Bail

Advertisement

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Thursday, granted bail to the Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu.

Kawu is facing trial for allegedly misappropriating N2.5 billion. He is facing corruption charges alongside the Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Lucky Omoluwa, Dipo Onifade, and three others.

The 12-count charges were levelled against them by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judges Folashade Giwa in her ruling ordered that the defendants pay N100 million each with two sureties in like sum.

“The sureties must be residents of the FCT and must own landed property.

“One of the sureties must be a landed property owner in Abuja, FCT.

“The other sureties shall be on grade 17 and above in the services of the Federal Government of Nigeria in FCT, Abuja.

“They should drop in court evidence of tax payment in the last three years.

”The defendants are to deposit their passport photographs in court and inform the court of their contact telephone numbers.

“They are to deposit their International passport with the Deputy Chief Registrar of litigation of the court.

” The defendants are not to travel out of Nigeria without the order of the court

“The defendants are given ten working days from the date of this ruling within which to comply to the bail conditions.

”The defendants are to remain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences until their bail terms and conditions are met.

“In event that any of the defendants did not meet this conditions within the window of 10 working days from today, they shall be taken into the custody of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences and be remanded in prison pending when their bail conditions are met,” she ruled.

The judge adjourned the trail till May 3.