JUST-IN: Emefiele Moved To EFCC After Spending Over Four Months In DSS Facility

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has been released by the Department of State Services after being held in custody for over four months.

Emefiele who was CBN Governor for nine years was immediately rearrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC was said to have rearrested Emefiele on Thursday night after he was released by the DSS.

Emefiele was detained for four months by the DSS, following his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Lagos on charges concerning alleged conspiracy to carry out procurement fraud, among others.

All efforts to reach the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, proved abortive at press time.

Emefiele was arraigned at a federal high court in Lagos on a two-count charge bothering on “illegal possession” of firearms on July 25 but was later granted bail in the sum of N20 million.

The two-count charge was later struck out on August 17 after the federal government withdrew them.

However, a fresh 20-count charge was instituted against him over an alleged conspiracy to carry out procurement fraud, among others.