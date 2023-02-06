NAF Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Lagos After Losing Its Tyres

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft on Monday made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos after losing its tyres.

Advertisement

A statement by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, however, said no casualty was recorded.

According to Maigida, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered the constitution of a body of inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident.

The statement read: “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.‬

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”