Naira Redesign: Shun Divisive, Crisis-Prone Utterances, Police Warn Nigerians

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria Police Force has cautioned Nigerians against the use of divisive comments and utterances capable of heating the polity ahead of the February 25, Presidential election.

Advertisement

The advice is amid prevailing outcries and reactions by some Nigerians and political actors concerning the Naira redesign policy and its effects.

The police in a statement, signed by its Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Saturday said seditious utterances are bound to trigger a crisis in the nation.

“The NPF, therefore, charges the citizenry of Nigeria to remain calm and embrace peace as the Federal Government has assured that it is taking the bull by the horn, assiduously to address the scarcity of naira and fuel and restore normalcy in all sectors,” the statement read.

The police further urged the populace to desists from any act of violence, hooliganism, and vandalism that may jeopardize the ongoing electoral process.

The statement described the process as significant and critical in the transitional advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, the NPF will like to assure the general public that it is working in concert with Defence, security, and intelligence agencies to provide a peaceful environment for all citizens to conduct their socio-economic activities,” the statement said.

In the last few weeks, there has been outbreaks of violence in some parts of the country following the scarcity of both the old and new naira notes and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as fuel.

The situation had led to the destruction of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and some commercial banks by irate youths, registering their displeasure over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new naira policy.

The apex bank and President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that the old N500 and N1000 cease to be legal tender by February 10 while the use of the old N200 notes remains till April 10.