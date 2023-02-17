Naira Scarcity Protests: Lagos CP Warns Mischiefmakers To Desist From Fomenting Trouble

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has warned mischiefmakers in the state to desist from fomenting trouble.

Advertisement

The warning came following reports of protests around Isheri-Igando, Mile 12 and other parts of the state over Naira crisis.

The Commissioner assured residents of the State that the Command would leave no stone unturned to prevent breakdown of law and order in the State.

Owohunwa encouraged Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation as the Command has resorted normalcy.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the CP gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of Mile 12 and other areas of the State where there was unrest earlier Friday.

“CP Idowu has equally warned mischiefmakers to desist from fomenting trouble as anyone found wanting would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

“This warning has become necessary following attempts by some miscreants to take advantage of the CBN cash policy to unleash violence in some parts of the State.

“All law-abiding Lagosians are encouraged to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation as the Command has resorted normalcy and ensured optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing their continued safety and security,” the statement said.

“In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police deeply appreciates the good people of Lagos State for always providing prompt and adequate information to the Police. He encourages more of this as he observes that this partnership and trust have helped the Command in no small measure to curb crime and criminality in the state, and in promptly stabilizing the Lagos State security space,” it added.