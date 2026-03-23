Namibia Rejects Elon Musk’s Starlink License

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Namibia has rejected a license application by Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, to operate in the country, marking another setback for the firm’s expansion in southern Africa.

The decision was announced Monday in Windhoek by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), which confirmed that Starlink applied through its local unit, Starlink Internet Services Namibia (Pty) Limited.

In a statement published in a government gazette, CRAN said the application had been denied but did not provide detailed reasons, noting that “the full reasons for the decision can be requested from the authority.”

AFP sought further comment from the regulator, but no response had been received at the time of filing.

However, CRAN indicated that the company’s Namibian subsidiary lacks local ownership a factor that may have influenced the decision.

Starlink, a US-based satellite internet provider, delivers high-speed connectivity to remote and underserved areas using thousands of low Earth orbit satellites. The company has argued on its website that it intends to partner with local firms in Namibia to create jobs and support economic growth.

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The rejection in Namibia follows a similar hurdle in neighbouring South Africa, where Starlink has also failed to secure a licence.

In South Africa, telecommunications regulations require operators, including those with foreign investment to allocate at least 30 percent equity to historically disadvantaged groups, a policy aimed at addressing inequalities stemming from apartheid.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, has previously criticised the policy, describing the black empowerment requirement as “openly racist,” and has resisted ceding ownership stakes in the company.

The latest development highlights the regulatory and political challenges facing global tech firms seeking to expand internet access across Africa, particularly in markets with strict local ownership requirements.