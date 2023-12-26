NANS Calls For Investigation Of Plateau State Christmas Eve Killing

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate the Christmas eve killings in Plateau State and bring the perpetrators to book.

NANS Factional President, Lucky Emonefe in a statement while reacting to the attack on Monday, stated that it is imperative that security agencies take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Advertisement

“We call on the relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice. It is imperative that security agencies take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of the public.

“These attacks have caused fear and panic among the population, and it is crucial that those responsible are apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

“This will not only provide justice for the victims and their families but also send a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated,” he said.

The NANS president insisted that the perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law of the land.

Advertisement

“This will not only provide justice for the victims and their families but also send a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated.

“These ferocious acts are of concern to the Nigerian students because many of those killed in these attacks were students from various higher institutions who had come back home on holidays to be with their families. It is unimaginable that the dreams and aspirations of these deceased students have been shattered as a result of insecurity.

“While we acknowledge the current economic challenges faced by our country and the efforts being made by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the situation, It is in our collective interest to support the government in any way we can.

“It is crucial to remember that insecurity and development cannot coexist, and we must work towards creating a safe and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Emonefe condemned the killings, describing the act as tragic and devastating.

Advertisement

“These attacks not only violate the sanctity of human life but also undermine the peaceful coexistence of the diverse communities in Plateau State. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) stands in solidarity with the affected communities and extends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” he said.