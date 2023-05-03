Nasarawa State Varsity Honours NIPR President as Pillar of Public Relations

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The authority of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has honoured the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Malam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo with the Pillar of Public Relations Award.

Presenting the award at the Assembly Hall of the University today in Keffi, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, said the award is in recognition of Sirajo’s contributions to the growth and development of Public Relations in Nigeria.

“The University Management is proud of your sterling antecedents as a prime Public Relations professional and particularly for your support towards the growth of the public relations programme in its Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM)”, the Vice Chancellor stated.

Mohammed noted that the award ceremony was part of activities marking the University’s 2023 International Conference on Communication and Development in Africa.

Receiving the award in company of the Council Member representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ike Neliaku, the NIPR President attributed most of his achievements in the profession to his passion for professionalism and excellence, noting that such recognition can only serve a moral booster to do more for the Institute and the country.

Sirajo was decorated at the well attended event along other eminent Nigerians and international scholars today, with the Ag. Governor of Nasarawa State Dr. Emmanuel Akabe as Visitor to the University and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as Special Guest of Honour, who was represented by Mr. Isa Wasa Francis, during the 5th Aniversary of the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication (ISDEVCOM) arm of the University.