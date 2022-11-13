NASS Clerk’s Tenure Expires Feb 2023 In Line With Civil Service Rules – Coalition

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A coalition of civil society groups has faulted reports alleging that the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunde, has retired from office and is overstaying his tenure in office.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Abuja, the coalition made up of the Centre for Public Accountability and Transparency, the Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights, the Society for Civic and Gender Equity, and the Partnership for Good Governance, clarified that Olatunde’s tenure terminates on February 14, 2023, and not November 2022 as being peddled in some quarters.

Mr. Kanjal Awam, spokesperson of the coalition said at the press briefing: “The National Assembly Service Commission as we know will always carry out its functions in a credible manner by following due process stated by the Head of Service of the Federation giving clearance on pre-retirement leave of a retiring civil servant.

“The CNA (Clerk to the National Assembly) as we all know has already given a notice of 3 months to embark on retirement leave on February 14, 2023, in accordance with the rules of the civil service of the Federation.

“We strongly believe that the story flying of “plans to influence members of the commission to appoint” a certain individual is planted by those afraid of going through the process.

“The job of the Clerk to the National Assembly includes: a chief adviser to both the president of the senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives and also, to communicate to all state Houses of Assembly, matters relating to the concurrence of the parliament in the tiers of government in Nigeria. The National Assembly Service should be seen to be fair, transparent in interpreting the rules of the commission in discharging its responsibilities

“The Current CNA has worked to ensure promotions are gotten as when due, entitlements paid as at when due, training and retraining of staff, ensuring improved working facilities, conducive environment, cordial working relationship with the legislators and plans underway to ensure improved salaries as approved by the salaries and wages commission

“We wish to categorically state that the CNA should be allowed to finish his tenure as stated in the service rules and interpreted by the Head of service whose role in interpreting the National Assembly service age in 2020 cannot be forgotten in a jiffy.

“February 14th, 2023 is by the corner; hence, we call on all hands to be on deck in contributing their quota to see that the Clerk to the National discharges its duty in the interest of this country.”