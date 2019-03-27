NASS : Returning House Member, Namdas Joins Race For Speaker

Advertisement

Spokesman of the House of Representatives Abdulrazak Namdas, has joined the list of those jostling to become the Speaker as the politics of who leads the 9th assembly continue to play out among lawmakers.

Mr. Namdas, who was re-elected to represent his people in Adamawa State, has been speaking on why he deserves to be speaker.

Recall that Nkeiruka Onyejeocha representing Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia state had also disclosed that she wants to be speaker of the House.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, the legislator said he possessed the legislative experience to lead the lower chamber of the National Assembly

He said, “I have the legislative experience having been the spokesman for the house in the last four years; I have what it takes to lead the house as the speaker.”

Noting that the challenges could be enormous, Namdas said he had offered himself for the office of the speaker and is ready to shoulder the responsibilities the office entails.

While he called on members-elect to put the nation first in all they do, the Reps spokesman assured that if elected speaker, he would ensure gender equity and fairness in the 9th Assembly.

Namdas, who asked his colleagues to accept him and produce him as their next Speaker, promised to work with the executive, but said that the independence of the legislature shall not be compromised under his leadership.

South West want the position and is positioning Femi Gbajabiamila, House Majority Leader for it, the North Central and South East have all also demanded that the next Speaker should come from their zones.