Nigerian Army Orders Probe into Abia Hotel Manager’s Death

The Nigerian Army has launched a comprehensive investigation into the alleged involvement of its personnel in the death of a hotel manager in Umuahia, Abia State.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army’s spokesperson, issued a statement on Sunday. He confirmed that Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, ordered a wide-ranging investigation to verify the details of the incident and hold accountable any personnel found culpable.

The Army expressed concern over the reported unprofessional conduct by some of its soldiers.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) is deeply concerned by the alleged unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel in the tragic death of a hotel manager in Umuahia, Abia State, as reported in some online media. In response to this unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff has promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and bring to book, anyone found culpable,” he stated.

The statement offered condolences to the families of both the deceased hotel manager, Mr. Achimugu James Etubi, and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet, Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche. The Army pledged to make every effort to ensure justice prevails.

General Nwachukwu emphasized the Army’s commitment to professionalism and discipline. He stated that any personnel found culpable will face appropriate legal consequences.

“The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and therefore any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions.

“Furthermore, the NA reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the security of all citizens. We remain steadfast in our mission to promote lasting peace and security throughout Nigeria,” he said.