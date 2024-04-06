Abia PDP Lawmaker To Defect To Labour Party

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia PDP lawmaker, Hon Rowland Caesar, on Saturday met the Labour Party Federal Lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North and South, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, amidst his rumoured defection to the Labour Party.

The WHISTLER reports that Hon. Caesar who represent Isiala Ngwa South State Constituency, during the meeting acknowledged Governor Alex Otti’s and pledges his loyalty to the leadership of Hon Onwusibe.

The lawmaker also declares his interest to join the Labour Party to help Governor Otti achieve a new Abia.

Hon. Onwusibe while responding thanked the lawmaker for finding the administration of Gov. Otti worthy and promised to take him to the leadership of the Labour Party.

Recall that Governor Otti had while responding to a question on whether he would accept members of the opposition parties in the state to LP if they decamp, said the doors of the LP would not be closed against the members of the opposition party who wish to cross over.

Governor Otti stated that a political party is like a church organization, where one cannot stop somebody who has come to worship from entering, but however made it clear that the good governance been enjoyed by the people of the state cannot be changed or negatively affected by the entrance of people from the opposition political parties.