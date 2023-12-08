Court Jails Internet Fraudster For Defrauding 34 Victims In 13 Countries Of $592,000

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Eze Arinze for defrauding 34 victims in 13 countries the sum of $592,000.

Arinze was jailed by Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja after he was re-arraigned on one count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining under false pretence.

His journey to the Correctional Centre started when he impersonated one Charlotte Brain and created a fictitious investment platform, digitrades.netxxxxxxxxxxxxxx on telegram.

According to EFCC, Arinze used the platform to obtain cryptocurrency worth $592,000.00 from Coinbase exchange users, through his bitcoin address.

His victims are from Burundi, Cameroun, Costa Rica, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, India, Rwanda, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, United States of America and Zimbabwe.

After he was arraigned, Ogunjobi Olalekan, a prosecuting witness and a detective of EFCC, while concluding his testimony-in-chief, told the court that the evidence gotten in the course of investigation was based on the printout from the defendant`s email.

He also mentioned other places they got the evidence as digital currency platforms, his telegram page code named `Digi-trade, including response from banks which was in a cumulative sum of $592,000 worth of cryptocurrency as at December 4, 2023

Olalekan added that the defendant was afterwards invited to make statements under words of caution.

Meanwhile, during the court sitting, Arinze also pleaded guilty to the charges read to him and in view of the plea, prosecution counsel, Christopher Mshelia urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged.

The amended count charge reads: That you, EZE HARRISON ARINZE alias Charlotte Brain, sometime between April, 2021 and December, 2022 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, did fraudulently impersonate one Charlotte Brain a purported owner of digitrades.netxxxxxxxxxxxxxx investment platforms on telegram and in that assumed character obtained cryptocurrency worth $592,000.00 (Five Hundred and Ninety Two US Dollars) from Coinbase exchange users, through your bitcoin address -333AgHuT8wAhowRBQZ2ASxxxxxxxx domiciled with Coinbase, a Virtual Asset Service Provider and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (4) of the same Act.

Justice Omotosho convicted and sentenced Arinze to three years imprisonment, with an option of N3,000,000.00 fine.

He added that 11.07 Bitcoins valued at $461,280.70 as at December 4, 2023 be restituted to the 34 victims from 13 countries as identified.

Furthermore, the judge ordered that, a total sum of N37, 977,108 domiciled in his bank accounts be forfeited to the Federal Government, including a plot of land located at plot No. 34 Anioma Layout, Umuchigbo Iji-nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu state measuring approximately 1380.609 Squares metres.