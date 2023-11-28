NCC Begs Nokia To Invest In Nigeria

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, has called on Nokia Networks to increase its investments in Nigeria’s Research and Development (R&D).

The EVC said that upscaling investments in R&D would support the growth of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Nigeria.

He said this during a visit by a delegation from Nokia Networks of Finland led by the Deputy Minister, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Jarno Syrjala.

Maida told the delegation that the Nigerian government is keenly interested in harnessing Nokia’s capabilities through technology transfer to support Nigerian youths in technical skills.

He said, “The Nigerian government is targeting training of three million youths in ICT skills to advance the country’s digital economy. We are keen on getting the youths employed, as our Ministry is targeting three million youths for skills acquisition.”

Maida informed the Nokia contingent that the Commission places primacy in R&D as the bedrock of any knowledge economy and for advancement of innovation.

The EVC urged Nokia and other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to explore R&D opportunities to deepen local content development in Nigeria.