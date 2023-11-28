Handwashing Marathon: OAU Student Hospitalized After 58-Hour Guinness World Records Attempt

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After a 58-hour handwashing marathon, Miss Subair Enitan, a 200-level Linguistics and African Languages student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been admitted to the university’s hospital.

Enitan embarked on the Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 2:35 PM within the school premises. She initially aimed to complete the challenge within 50 hours. However, due to concerns about potential deductions from her video during the GWR’s examination process, she decided to extend the duration.

At 12:05 AM on Monday, November 27, 2023, Enitan successfully completed the handwashing marathon, surpassing her initial target and establishing a new record.

Speaking shortly after she ended it, Enitan said, “I felt I should give up several times, especially when I was pressed I was like can I go through this thing. That my mum and my friends are in this crowd I feel very fulfilled to complete this task right in front of her.”

The Student Union President of OAU, Abbas Akinremi said, “She ended the wash-a-thon in the early hours of Monday and we took her to the university clinic. We took her there for checks.”

The university’s management, led by Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration Professor Abayomi Daramola, paid Enitan a solidarity visit on Sunday before she completed the task.