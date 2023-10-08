NDLEA: I Wanted To Raise Money To Remarry, Man Arrested With 100 Wraps Of Cocaine Confesses

A suspected trafficker, Clement Chukwuemeka, has confessed to ingesting 100 wraps of cocaine to enable him to raise money to marry a new wife.

Chukwuemeka claimed to have spent 30 years in Brazil, Ethiopia and Thailand, while he was once married without a child but lost his wife.

The suspect arrested at the Abuja International Airport on Tuesday, said he resorted to drug trafficking to also raise money for a fresh start.

Operatives of the agency arrested Chukwuemeka during an inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight 951 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia upon suspicion of an abnormality.

“He was taken for a body scan, which revealed multiple pellets in his stomach. While under observation, he excreted a total of 100 wraps of cocaine weighing 2.195 kilograms in four excretions,” the NDLEA said on Sunday.

On the same day, NDLEA operatives at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, intercepted a 45-year-old woman, Bilkisu Bello while preparing to board a Saudia Airlines flight to Saudi Arabia.

She also confessed that the pellets of cocaine given to her to swallow before her flight were kept in a house in the Farawa area of Kano.

“When she led NDLEA officers to the house, 52 wraps of the illicit substance with a total weight of 767 grams were recovered,” the agency revealed.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in partnership with the Nigerian Army, Civil Defence Corps and Amotekun personnel on Tuesday raided Jamestown, in Ogunmakin, Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state where they located and destroyed 10.38 tonnes of cannabis sativa covering over 4.152 hectares.

“While on their way back from the operation, the team also intercepted a truck marked FS548XN carrying a 40ft container loaded with logs of wood.

“A search of the container led to the recovery of two bags of cannabis sativa weighing 20 kgs while six suspects: Ahmed Yusuf, Olaniyi Babatunde, Adedeji Babatunde, Richard John, Osolale Olamilekan and Abdulazeez Saied, in the truck were arrested,” the NDLEA said.