NDLEA Seizes 126 Parcels Of Canadian Loud At Lagos Airport, Seaport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized 126 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 63 kilograms hidden in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Toronto, Canada at the Tincan port in Lagos.

This is even as an alleged attempt by a freight agent, Mordi Chukwuemeka Samuel, to export 900 grams of the same substance, Loud, hidden inside walls of a travelling bag containing food items, to Kenya, was thwarted by NDLEA officers at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja on Saturday.

“When Mordi presented the bag, which he claimed contained food items for export, operatives noticed that in the course of searching the consignment, the side walls of the bag were unevenly bloated, after which they dismantled the false packings and recovered the illicit substance,” a statement by NDLEA’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said on Sunday.

According to the statement, on Friday, operatives of the agency at the Tincan port, also intercepted 63kg Canadian Loud packed in bags in the boot of one of the five used vehicles in a container marked, TLLU4840762 coming from Toronto via Montreal, during a joint examination with other stakeholders at the port.

Similarly, men of the agencys Directorate of Operations and Investigation (DOGI) attached to courier firms also on Thursday, intercepted 1.53kg skunk concealed in old hard drives meant for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.