No Plan To Phase Out Redesigned Naira Notes, Says CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria has debunked reports that it is planning
the withdrawal of the recently redesigned N1000, N500 and N200 currency
banknotes from circulation
The statement reads, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake news item
circulating in the media, particularly in the social media space, suggesting that the Bank is
contemplating the withdrawal of the recently redesigned N1000, N500 and N200 currency
banknotes from circulation.
“We wish to state emphatically that such speculation is unfounded
and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public.
“We wish to reiterate that the new and old currency notes have been circulating side by side
just as the Bank has been taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned bank notes
from the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) Limited.
“Furthermore, we are committed to supplying the approved indent for the smooth running of
the economy. We, therefore, urge members of the public to disregard any report suggesting
a phase-out of the redesigned currency.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the redesigned and old notes will continue to be accepted as
legal tender. They will circulate side-by-side for transactions ahead of the December 31, 2023
deadline, when the old N1000, N500 and N200 banknotes will eventually be phased out.”