NDLEA Warns Against Accepting Parcel When Travelling After Discovering Illicit Drugs In Clothes, Soaps, Others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has intercepted a methamphetamine and opioids consignment concealed in hems of new jeans trousers, dolls, buttons, local soap and tins of milo beverage.

The consignment was en route to Europe, United Arab Emirates and Asia and was intercepted by the agency at some courier firms in Lagos.

The Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi while reacting to the development on Sunday, warned Nigerians via his X account to reconsider their decision when intending to help people courier their items overseas.

“Another reminder that it’s in your interest to think twice before you consider accepting ANY PARCEL from ANYONE on your trip. Imagine the desperation of using hems of jeans, dolls, sound systems etc for concealment of illicit drugs but @ndlea_nigeria is ways ahead,” the post read.

The consignments intercepted by the agency’s Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, DOGI, at courier houses in Lagos include tramadol 225mg concealed in hems of new jeans trousers heading to Cyprus and the shipment of cannabis sativa hidden in heads of dolls going to Dubai, UAE.

Others include sachets of tramadol 225mg buried in tins of milo beverage going to UAE and another set of the same drug hidden in local soap also going to UAE, as well as a consignment of methamphetamine concealed in buttons heading to Hong Kong.

The NDLEA noted that it also intercepted a shipment of another illicit substance coming from Florida, USA at a courier firm while the recipient, Daniel Ogi was tracked and arrested at 5 Akeem Shittu street, Ajao Estate Lagos on November 24.

In another development, operatives in Lagos December 1, arrested a drug kingpin, Okechukwu Ogala, 56, who specialises in exploiting and recruiting young citizens to export meth to Asian countries.

He was arrested at Blue Moon Hotel in Okota area of Lagos with 60 wraps of methamphetamine weighing 1.009 kilograms.