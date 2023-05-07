Ndukwe Elected First African Councillor In Derby, United Kingdom

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian advertising executive and renowned spoken word poet, Ndukwe Onuoha, has become the first African to be elected as councillor for Mackworth and New Zealand ward in Derby City, UK under Labour Party.

Onuoha’s success in this election is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving the community.

Onuoha’s journey to becoming a councillor began when he moved to the United Kingdom in 2021.

He settled in Derby and quickly became actively involved in the local community. He joined the Labour Party and started campaigning for the party in local and national elections.

Onuoha has been passionate about making a positive change in the community and sees politics as a way to achieve this.

In 2022, Onuoha decided to run for councillor in Mackworth and New Zealand ward and successfully picked the Labour party’s ticket.

He campaigned on a platform of promoting diversity, economic growth, supporting local businesses, and improving public services.

Onuoha’s leadership experience and his commitment to community service made him a popular candidate, and he won the election unseating an incumbent and gaining an additional seat for the Labour party in Derby City Council.

As a councillor, Onuoha said he hopes to make a positive impact in the community by working with local businesses and community organizations to promote diversity and inclusion of minority ethnic groups, economic growth and job creation.

According to him, he also wants to improve public services such as healthcare, education, and transportation to ensure that residents have access to the resources they need to thrive.

Onuoha’s election as a councillor is a significant achievement, not just for him but for the Nigerian and African community in the UK.

His success shows that with hard work, dedication, and a commitment to service, anyone can achieve their dreams and make a positive impact in their community.