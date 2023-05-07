Forum Wants Conclusion Of Election Litigation Before May 29 Swearing-In

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, weekend, called on the judiciary to conclude matters partaining to the 2023 presidential election and pass its verdict before May 29 swearing-in.

Advertisement

Chief Simon Okeke, the chairman of the forum, made the call during a news conference in Abuja.

He stressed that it was necessary for the Supreme Court to give its verdict before swearing-in to avoid a possible manipulation of the system through the power of incumbency.

The forum’s chairman further tasked the judiciary to be neutral and just in the election matters to save the country’s democracy.

He recalled that five political parties are challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll which was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his words, “We, therefore, call on the country’s judiciary to consider the general interest of the millions of Nigerians, as well as the corporate existence of Nigeria in handling these electoral petitions to avoid a miscarriage of justice.

Advertisement

“Consequently, let the court complete its job so that all should know who the true winner is, and such winner will then be sworn in as the authentic President of Nigeria.”

Recall that foremost constitutional lawyer Aloy Ejimakor on Friday stated that the Nigerian constitution did not stipulate that the president-elect and indeed winners of the 2023 elections must be sworn in on May 29.

He argued that those whose victory is being contested should not be sworn in until court verdict.

Quoting him, “If the result declared by INEC does not accord with the Electoral Act, it then follows that such result does not, ipso facto, accord with the Constitution, because the Electoral Act is a product of (and subservient to) the Constitution – the grundnorm. The river never flows backwards. Thus, any repugnancy in the Electoral Act must yield to the demands of the Constitution.

“Thus, by virtue of the preceding Section 1(2) of the Constitution, inaugurating a new President on May 29 while the Court (as the final umpire) is yet to call the final result would mean that persons (or a group of persons) have taken control of the Government of Nigeria in a manner that does not accord with the Constitution.

Advertisement

“If a new President is sworn-in on May 29 and subsequently, the Tribunal or the Supreme Court (again: the final umpire) invalidates the election, what would you say happened to the Government of Nigeria during the period the sacked President held office before the final judgment?”